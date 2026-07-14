Good weather forces Stonethrowers Rally postponement

It looks like we’re in for another week of good weather but believe it or not, the summer sunshine does have its drawbacks.

The Stonethrowers Rally in Co Tipperary which is part of the National Rally Championship was due to take place this weekend – but because of the high temperatures and the impact that will have on the road surface in the area, the decision has been taken to postpone the event.

The organisers say they hope to work with Motorsport Ireland and Tipperary County Council so that the event can run later in the year.

