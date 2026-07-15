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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal Council turns attention to roads with new series of dedicated meetings

Donegal County Council is turning its attention to the state of the county’s roads, with a new series of special meetings planned.

The first roads-focused plenary meeting is taking place today, with councillors being briefed on plans for road maintenance and improvements, along with how the works will be funded.

The meetings are set to follow a similar format to the special housing meetings which have taken place over the past three years.

Cllr Patrick McGowan, who previously pushed for those housing meetings, believes the same approach can work for roads.

He says it was fitting that today’s meeting began with the signing of a contract for 34 social houses at The Beeches in Ballybofey:

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