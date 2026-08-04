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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Emergency Department at LUH under pressure today

Letterkenny University Hospital has said that the Emergency Department is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending who require hospital admission.

In a statement, the HSE confirmed that in the past seven days 1,210 people attended the ED, with 280 attending by ambulance.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this morning confirmed that 51 people were admitted to LUH without a bed, the second highest figure in the state; 16 of those were in the Emergency Department.

As patients face long waits, people are being urged to consider all healthcare options before attending the emergency department, starting with GP services.

As a result of the ongoing pressures, the HSE says they are reviewing some elective surgeries which may have to be deferred. Urgent and time-sensitive procedures are being prioritised, and patients will be contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

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