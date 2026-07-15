World Youth Fly Fishing Championship coming to North West of Ireland this week

The Trout Anglers Federation of Ireland (TAFI) will host the 23rd Cortland FIPS-Mouche World Youth Fly Fishing Championship in the North West of Ireland from 16-22 July 2026.

The prestigious international event will take place across venues in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, spanning Donegal and Tyrone. It follows last year’s championship in Idaho Falls, USA, and is being delivered with support from Sport Ireland, Donegal Sports Partnership, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Loughs Agency, DAERA Inland Fisheries, and Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Competition venues include Loughanure, Lough Craighy (boat), and Lough Deele (bank) in Donegal, alongside river sections on the Quiggery and Dennet rivers in Tyrone. Each location has been carefully selected to provide a challenging and varied test of skill, technique, and adaptability for participating anglers.

In a significant development for 2026, two competitions will run concurrently: the established Cortland Under-19 Championship, now in its 23rd year, and the inaugural Under-24 Championship, with Ireland selected as the first host nation for this new category.

The championships will welcome competitors from across the globe, including teams from Ireland, the UK, USA, France, Spain, South Africa, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Stefan Allacker, President of FIPs-Mouche said: “The decision to host these championships in Ireland is both fitting and exciting. Ireland has a proud and respected angling heritage, internationally recognised for its beautiful rivers, lakes, and rich fishing traditions. The unique cross-border nature of this championship, taking place across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, reflects the spirit of cooperation and unity that sport can inspire. It is especially pleasing to see both working together to deliver what promises to be a truly memorable international event.”

Mr Peter Driver, Chairman of TAFI said: “The hosting of this prestigious world event in Ireland is the result of many years of dedicated voluntary work by TAFI members, both promoting youth angling in Ireland and also sending teams to fish in the World Youth Fly Fishing Championship since they began in 1998.”

The TAFI International Organiser, Alan McDade said: “It is a great personal honour to be chosen by TAFI to organise these two competitions and for Ireland to host the first ever Under 24 competition. This follows on from our successful hosting and organising of the 2013 World Youth competition. It will be a challenge to co-ordinate and deliver both competitions simultaneously, but we have strong expertise and will meet the challenge.” He also stated, “We are indebted to the local angling clubs; the Rosses Anglers, Deele Anglers, Finore Anglers and Dennett Anglers for allowing us to use their rivers and lakes.”

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said: “We are proud to support the World Youth Fly Fishing Championship and to showcase the exceptional fisheries of the cross-border region on a global stage. This event not only highlights the quality of our natural resources but also reinforces the importance of sustainable management and international collaboration in protecting these waters for future generations.”