PSNI launches investigation after violence halts Derry City’s Europa League clash

Police in the North say an investigation has been launched into disturbances at a Europa League match in Derry last night.

A PSNI officer had to receive treatment in hospital as a result of the trouble.

The game between Derry City and CSKA Sofia at the Ryan Mc Bride Brandywell Stadium had to be paused for 14 minutes due to clashes between rival fans.

Police say families and young children had to seek refuge on the pitch.

A Public Order Enquiry Team has been established and all available footage will be reviewed to identify and arrest those involved.