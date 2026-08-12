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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 12th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 12th:

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 12th

12 August 2026
garda
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Emergency services at the scene of Lifford road traffic collision

12 August 2026
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Funeral details released for James and Noreen McHugh

12 August 2026
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Donegal County Council extends its sympathies to the family of James and Noreen McHugh

12 August 2026
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