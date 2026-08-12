Former Veterinary Officer for Ireland will carry out Fivemiletownreview

The North’s Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has published details of the review of his department’s implementation of a court Deprivation Order carried out in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone.

Dr Martin Blake, former Chief Veterinary Officer for Ireland, has been appointed to carry out the review.

Following the appointment, Minister Muir said: “The operation undertaken in Fivemiletown to comply with a Deprivation Order in relation to a herd keeper disqualified from keeping animals was a particularly complex, sensitive and distressing case, understandably attracting significant attention and concern.

He says he’s determined the review will be thorough, but not prolonged, so that any learning can be identified and implemented quickly.