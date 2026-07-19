Dylan Browne McMonagle calls latest classic win “Unreal”

Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed one of the biggest victories of his career, and another classic, as he rode Johanna Walsh to glory in the prestigious Irish Oaks at The Curragh on Saturday.

Johanna Walsh was a late call as his original mount was withdrawn before the race.

Speaking with Racing TV and Gary O’Brien, Dylan called the victory “Unreal”

“Unreal.”@DylanBrowneMcM on winning the @JuddmonteFarms Irish Oaks aboard “push-button” Johanna Walsh – not a bad Classic substitute! @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/KX97BF7JwY — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 18, 2026

Trainer Joseph O’Brien says there is a big future ahead for the Oaks winner:

“Hugely exciting filly for the future.”@JosephOBrien2 on his brilliant @JuddmonteFarms Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/D19hKTj8Vd — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 18, 2026