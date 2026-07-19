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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Dylan Browne McMonagle calls latest classic win “Unreal”

Dylan Browne McMonagle claimed one of the biggest victories of his career, and another classic, as he rode Johanna Walsh to glory in the prestigious Irish Oaks at The Curragh on Saturday.

Johanna Walsh was a late call as his original mount was withdrawn before the race.

Speaking with Racing TV and Gary O’Brien, Dylan called the victory “Unreal”

Trainer Joseph O’Brien says there is a big future ahead for the Oaks winner:

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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