Tyler Toland signs for Burnley

Burnley FC have announced the signing of Tyler Toland ahead of the upcoming Barclays Women’s Super League 2 season.

The St Johnston midfielder has agreed a two-year contract, with the club holding a one-year extension option.

Speaking of the news, the Donegal native said: “I’m buzzing to be here, and I can’t wait to get started really!

“Speaking to people around the building, the club has huge ambitions, as do I for the next couple of years. It’s a very exciting project to be a part of.

“I’ve played with a few of the girls before and I know of them. We’ve got a group of really good people, who want to work hard and push the club as far as it can go.

“I would say I like to work hard, and I’m a team player. I like to play, but I’m not scared to do the dirty and hard work.”

Having grown up in St Johnston, Toland quickly progressed through the Republic of Ireland youth ranks and made her senior debut against Northern Ireland as a 16-year-old in September 2017.

In doing so, she became her country’s youngest ever player at the time.

Her impressive displays at international level earned her a move to Manchester City and a first professional contract in 2019.

Then came 12-month spells with Celtic and Levante, before two years in the BWSL2 as captain of Blackburn Rovers in which she provided five goals and six assists in 40 appearances.

Toland spent last season with Durham and established herself as a regular in the team. Moreover, the holding midfielder was named in March’s Goal of the Month shortlist for a fantastic long-range strike at Ipswich Town.

Since the end of the 2025/26 season, she has spent time with the Girls in Green for 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Attention now turns to Burnley, with pre-season well underway and the new campaign edging ever closer.