Brooklyn Lyons Foster signs on at The Brandywell

Derry City FC have announced the signing of 25 year old English defender Brooklyn Lyons-Foster from Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

Lyons-Foster primarily plays as a right-back and spent his early career with Tottenham, coming through the academy system at the club.

He was a regular in the Premier League 2 side and was twice named on the bench for the Spurs first team during his time there.

The player moved to Finland in February 2024 and has appeared over 50 times for the Helsinki side, including playing Champions League and Europa League football.

In the current season, Lyons-Foster has appeared 15 times for HJK across League and Cup competitions.

With the Finnish League also in mid-season, the player will be immediately available to slot into the City defence.

Lyons-Foster would have been due to face-off against his brother, Kodi in Thursday’s Conference League game with Coleraine in Helsinki, but has instead now joined up with his new Candystripes team-mates in Rijeka.