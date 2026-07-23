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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Tiernan Lynch – Derry squad are disappointed with Rijeka result

Derry City will have to come from a goal down in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round tie against Rijeka if they are to progress in Europe.

Rijeka won the first leg on Thursday evening 1-0 against a battling Derry side who conceded seven minutes into the second half with the goal coming from Croatian International Toni Fruk.

Despite trailing, Derry are still very much in the game with the second leg at home next week at The Brandywell.

After the game Derry boss Tiernan Lynch said the players were disappointed with the result:

Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher knows the tie is still alive with a big game now to come at The Brandywell:

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