Darren Purse takes over at Sligo Rovers

Darren Purse has been unveiled as the new manager of Sligo Rovers.

The former Birmingham City defender arrives from Cardiff City, and succeeds John Russell, who recently made the move to Shelbourne.

Sligo are bottom of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division, and host Drogheda United on Saturday night.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started,” Darren told sligorovers.com.

“When the opportunity came up I rang a few people I know who have worked in football around Ireland, and every one of them said the same thing. It’s a really good football club, and one I’m looking forward to taking places.”

Purse inherits a side bottom of the Premier Division after 24 games, and he is under no illusions about the immediate task.

“You can have a long-term plan as much as you want, but the big thing for us is winning games over the next 12 and staying in this division,” he says.

“After that you can set your plans for the season after, and the season after that. Right now it’s about winning football matches.”