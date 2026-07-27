The Greg Hughes Show from Cancer Care West Donegal| Monday | 27/07/2026

Today we take the show on the road, broadcasting live from the Cancer Care West Donegal centre in Letterkenny. We speak to the dedicated team running this invaluable community service, meet the patients and families who rely on it, and hear inspiring stories of resilience, support, and hope.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We start the show with a look at today’s national and regional headlines breaking across the front pages.
🏆 Mayo Break the 75-Year Drought: We cross live to County Mayo to soak in the incredible atmosphere following Mayo’s historic All-Ireland Senior Football Championship victory over Kerry. We chat with Midwest Radio’s Gerry Glennon as the celebrations continue after the Sam Maguire finally returns to the West.
💛 Inside Cancer Care West Donegal: We explore the comprehensive care offered right on Donegal’s doorstep:
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Core Support Services: Dr. John Donaghy, Centre Lead and Psychologist, outlines the wide array of free psychological, emotional, and practical supports available to cancer patients and their families. We are also joined by Triona Stafford, who discusses the physical benefits of the free Pilates classes she runs at the center.
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Young Men Facing Diagnosis: John O’Hara, William McCrabbe, and Andrew McMenamin—three young men who recently received cancer diagnoses—candidly share their journeys and discuss how the community and resources at Cancer Care West helped them navigate such a life-altering experience.
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Galway Accommodation Support: Cormac Burke joins us down the phone line to share his personal experience. Having used the Letterkenny center, Cormac is currently staying at Cancer Care West’s dedicated residential facility in Galway while undergoing specialized radio/chemotherapy treatment.
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Community & Fundraising: Noel Cunningham, Patron and Director of Cancer Care West Donegal, reflects on how the immense generosity of the public—through major fundraising events like the annual Donegal Camino—makes these vital services possible.
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Emotional & Physical Wellbeing: Patients Lucia McCafferty and Sandra Friel share their breast cancer journeys, speaking warmly about the holistic, emotional, and physical support systems that helped them through their recovery.
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A Decade of Impact: Dr. Karen Duffy, Consultant Oncologist at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), reflects on how patient outcomes, access to care, and overall support networks have transformed since the local center opened nearly ten years ago.
🎷 Live Music in Studio: Providing a beautiful backdrop to our broadcast, we are treated to special live performances throughout the morning from the Letterkenny Saxtet.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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