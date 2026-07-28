Witness appeal after two aggravated burglaries in Donegal Town

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in connection with several incidents that occurred in the area of Donegal Town on Friday, the 24th of July.

At approximately 8 am that morning, an aggravated burglary occurred at a house in the area of Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Two occupants of the property – a male in his 50s and a male in his 30s – were assaulted and received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A blue Audi A4 was also stolen from the property, but it was then located on fire in the area of Spierstown, Donegal Town shortly before 9am that morning.

A second aggravated burglary also occurred on that same date, at O’Duignan Avenue, Donegal Town, at approximately 8.30am.

The two occupants of the house, aged in their 30s and 40s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who travelled in that area from 7am to 10am and has a dash-cam is encouraged to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station.