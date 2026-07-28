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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Investigations continue into Dry Arch dangerous driving

Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that occurred at the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny on Saturday, the 25th of July, between approximately 8.50pm and 8.55pm.

Gardaí say a dark coloured Vauxhall Omega performed several extremely dangerous manoeuvres on the roundabout before taking off in the direction of Lurgybrack.

They are appealing to anybody who may have been in that area or on the N13 (Letterkenny to Stranorlar road) with a dash-cam between 8.45pm and 9.15pm to make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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