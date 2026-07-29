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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Campaign calls for Minister for Women’s Health and Safety in NI

A group of students in Northern Ireland has launched a campaign calling for the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Women’s Health and Safety.

The campaign comes as 30 women have been killed in Northern Ireland since 2020. Earlier this year, former UK Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that the region’s femicide rate is higher “than quite a lot of the world.”

The campaign has already gained support from politicians across Northern Ireland.

Project Manager Pearse O’Neill says the current approach to women’s health and safety is fragmented:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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