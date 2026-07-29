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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

PSNI investigates hate-motivated criminal damage incidents in Eglinton

Police are investigating a number of hate-motivated criminal damage incidents in Eglinton.

Graffiti has reportedly been daubed on properties at Coolafinny Road, Mill Path and Ballygudden Road, while concerns have also been raised about anti-social behaviour in the village, particularly in the Glenrandel and Mill Path areas.

The PSNI says it takes these incidents extremely seriously and additional patrols will be carried out in the area.

Police have also issued a direct appeal to those responsible to stop, warning that this is not harmless fun and that there can be serious consequences.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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