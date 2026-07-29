Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Glen Hansard dead aged 56 following crash in Dublin

Photo: Glen Hansard Facebook Page

Glen Hansard has died.

The 56 year-old singer-songwriter passed away in a crash in Lucan in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The frontman of the Frames since the 1990s, the Dublin native also acted in Bafta winning movie “The Commitments” and “Once”.

He was due to perform this October in Letterkenny as part of the Fómhair Festival.

Statement on behalf of ATC Management

July 29th 2026

With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.

The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.

As this matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

e scooter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal road policing chief welcomes tougher e-scooter laws

29 July 2026
The athru project
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign calls for Minister for Women’s Health and Safety in NI

29 July 2026
Glen hansard
News, Top Stories

Glen Hansard dead aged 56 following crash in Dublin

29 July 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Garda road safety operation launched ahead of bank holiday weekend

29 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

e scooter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal road policing chief welcomes tougher e-scooter laws

29 July 2026
The athru project
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign calls for Minister for Women’s Health and Safety in NI

29 July 2026
Glen hansard
News, Top Stories

Glen Hansard dead aged 56 following crash in Dublin

29 July 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Garda road safety operation launched ahead of bank holiday weekend

29 July 2026
PSNI
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigates hate-motivated criminal damage incidents in Eglinton

29 July 2026
jeffrey donaldson
News, Top Stories

Women charged for breach of anonymity in Donaldson court case

29 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube