Glen Hansard dead aged 56 following crash in Dublin

Glen Hansard has died.

The 56 year-old singer-songwriter passed away in a crash in Lucan in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The frontman of the Frames since the 1990s, the Dublin native also acted in Bafta winning movie “The Commitments” and “Once”.

He was due to perform this October in Letterkenny as part of the Fómhair Festival.

Statement on behalf of ATC Management

July 29th 2026

With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.

The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.

As this matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.