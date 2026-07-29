Patrick McEleney confirmed as Finn Harps Interim Head Coach

Finn Harps Football Club have appointed Patrick McEleney as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2026 season.

McEleney brings coaching as well as playing experience to the role, having served as part of the Derry City coaching staff that secured a second place finish in the 2025 League of Ireland Premier Division, and as part of the interim coaching staff at Ballymena United during the 2025/26 season.

As a player, the Derry man enjoyed a trophy laden career, winning three League of Ireland Premier Division titles, four FAI Cups and three League Cups across memorable spells with Dundalk and Derry City. A key figure in Dundalk’s domestic and European success, he made two UEFA Europa League group stage appearances and scored important goals on the European stage.

Joining the coaching setup is his brother Shane McEleney, a familiar face at Finn Park from his playing days with the club, who has joined as Assistant Coach until the end of the season. Shane will carry out his coaching duties with Finn Harps while continuing his playing career with Ballymena United.

Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin said: “We welcome Patrick to Finn Harps at an important moment for the club. His knowledge of football in both the League of Ireland and the NIFL, his experience of what Irish clubs can achieve when professional structures are put in place, and his commitment to developing young players through our academy pathway made him the right appointment as we prepare for full time football.

Having Shane join the staff until the end of the season adds further strength, and he knows this club well from his time playing here. Patrick will play a central role in laying these foundations, and further appointments within the football structure will be announced in the coming weeks.”