Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Patrick McEleney is excited on Head Coach role and wants Harps to shoot high

Finn Harps announce the appointments of Patrick McEleney (right) as Head Coach at Finn Harps and Shane McEleney (left) as Assistant Manager of Finn Harps, at Finn Park on 29 July 2026. Photo by Clare McCahill / Finn Harps Media
Finn Harps announce the appointments of Patrick McEleney (right) as Head Coach at Finn Harps and Shane McEleney (left) as Assistant Manager of Finn Harps, at Finn Park on 29 July 2026.
Photo by Clare McCahill / Finn Harps Media

Patrick McEleney says he is excited about taking on the role of Head Coach at Finn Park.

The Derry man takes over the reins from Kevin McHugh with his appointment on an interim basis to the end of the season.

His brother Shane also joins as assistant coach.

The Ballybofey side are rooted to the bottom of the First Division but the former Derry City and Dundalk midfielder says he wants the group to work their way up the table and set their sights high with the play off’s still mathematically possible.

McEleney’s first game in charge will be at Finn Park against the league leaders Cork City this Friday evening with a trip on Bank Holiday Monday to Longford Town to follow.

The new Harps boss has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Creeslough families he is open to a public inquiry

29 July 2026
Gweebarra Seat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commemorative seat damaged at Gweebarra viewpoint

29 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 29th

29 July 2026
diane
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 22ú iúil le Diane Ní Chanáinn & Céilí Grúpa Comhaltas Cloich Cheann Fhaolaigh

29 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Creeslough families he is open to a public inquiry

29 July 2026
Gweebarra Seat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commemorative seat damaged at Gweebarra viewpoint

29 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 29th

29 July 2026
diane
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 22ú iúil le Diane Ní Chanáinn & Céilí Grúpa Comhaltas Cloich Cheann Fhaolaigh

29 July 2026
An Grianan Theatre 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

An Grianan Theatre manager pays tribute to Glen Hansard

29 July 2026
e scooter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal road policing chief welcomes tougher e-scooter laws

29 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube