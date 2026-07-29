Patrick McEleney is excited on Head Coach role and wants Harps to shoot high

Patrick McEleney says he is excited about taking on the role of Head Coach at Finn Park.

The Derry man takes over the reins from Kevin McHugh with his appointment on an interim basis to the end of the season.

His brother Shane also joins as assistant coach.

The Ballybofey side are rooted to the bottom of the First Division but the former Derry City and Dundalk midfielder says he wants the group to work their way up the table and set their sights high with the play off’s still mathematically possible.

McEleney’s first game in charge will be at Finn Park against the league leaders Cork City this Friday evening with a trip on Bank Holiday Monday to Longford Town to follow.

The new Harps boss has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly: