An Grianan Theatre manager pays tribute to Glen Hansard

Tributes are being paid to the Oscar winning singer songwriter Glen Hansard, who’s died after a motorbike crash in Dublin.

President Catherine Connolly described him as one of the vital driving influences of the Irish music world, bringing people together in the sharing of live music.

The 56 year old found fame with his band The Frames and in the film The Commitments.

He won an Oscar in 2008 for the song Falling Slowly, which featured in the film Once.

Glen Hansard was to have played the Fomhair Festival in Letterkenny in October, and was no stranger to Donegal, having played numerous gigs in the county over the years.

Included in that were seven appearances in An Grianan Theatre.

Theatre Manager Patricia McBride has been paying tribute this afternoon………….