Deadline approaching for Lough Foyle native oyster fishing licences

Applications are now open for licences to fish the native oyster fishery on Lough Foyle for the 2026/27 season.

Loughs Agency is inviting interested applicants to submit their forms by tomorrow’s deadline.

Application forms can be downloaded from the agency’s website, emailed, or handed in at Greencastle Community Centre.

The licence fee is £150 or €166, payable once a licence has been issued.

The agency says late applications will only be considered if proof of postage shows they were sent before the closing date.