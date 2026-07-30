Derry City bow out of Europe

Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Rijeka in UEFA Conference League Qualifying this evening.
The result means the Croatians have progressed 2-0 on aggregate.
Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Rijeka in UEFA Conference League Qualifying this evening.
The result means the Croatians have progressed 2-0 on aggregate.
Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
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