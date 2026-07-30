“It’s been a very difficult situation to be in” – Ian Harkin reflects on tough week at Finn Harps

Finn Harps have had an eventful week off the pitch.

It emerged early in the week that Kevin McHugh and his backroom team, including assistant coach Tommy Canning, would leave their duties with immediate effect.

As the week transpired, former Derry City & Dundalk player Patrick McEleney was announced as the club’s new Interim Head Coach until the end of the season.

Former Assistant boss Canning spoke to Diarmaid Doherty on The Score this week and said there was a lack of “honesty, transparency and integrity” within the Finn Harps board and insists they were sacked.

Harps Chairman Ian Harkin then spoke to Diarmaid in studio this evening to address the recent ongoings…