Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Pte Rooney family seek expert witnesses for upcoming inquest

Lawyers representing the family of Private Sean Rooney are seeking a number of expert witnesses to give evidence at the upcoming inquest into his death.

The Irish Examiner reports that much of the preliminary hearings have been held in private because of security sensitivities.

The 24-year-old soldier from Newtowncunningham was killed when the UN convoy he was travelling in came under attack in Lebanon in December 2022.

At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, legal representatives for Private Rooney’s mother, Natasha McCloskey, requested that an independent pathologist and ballistic experts be called to give evidence.

The full jury inquest is due to begin on November 17th and is expected to last around three weeks.

Lawyers for the family have previously said they want the inquest to examine claims that the jeep Private Rooney was travelling in had taken a wrong turn. They have also questioned how the vehicle came to be between 13 and 16 kilometres away from its convoy on a route that had not previously been used, despite Private Rooney not holding a UN driving licence.

The main defendant in the case, Hezbollah member Mohammad Ayyad, was convicted in his absence and sentenced to death by a military tribunal in Lebanon last year, but has yet to be detained.

Six others were also convicted of involvement in the killing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 30/07/2026

30 July 2026
_96732637_denisdonaldson.jpg
News, Top Stories

Denis Donaldson’s family raise phone surveillance concerns after BBC revelations

30 July 2026
house housing home
Top Stories, News

60% increase in new dwellings in Donegal

30 July 2026
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Pte Rooney family seek expert witnesses for upcoming inquest

30 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 30/07/2026

30 July 2026
_96732637_denisdonaldson.jpg
News, Top Stories

Denis Donaldson’s family raise phone surveillance concerns after BBC revelations

30 July 2026
house housing home
Top Stories, News

60% increase in new dwellings in Donegal

30 July 2026
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Pte Rooney family seek expert witnesses for upcoming inquest

30 July 2026
drug seisure (1)
News, Top Stories

Watches and an airsoft pistol seized during Garda day of action

30 July 2026
752509150_1467750765381002_570648448790898314_n
News, Top Stories

Deadline approaching for Lough Foyle native oyster fishing licences

30 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube