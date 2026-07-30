Pte Rooney family seek expert witnesses for upcoming inquest

Lawyers representing the family of Private Sean Rooney are seeking a number of expert witnesses to give evidence at the upcoming inquest into his death.

The Irish Examiner reports that much of the preliminary hearings have been held in private because of security sensitivities.

The 24-year-old soldier from Newtowncunningham was killed when the UN convoy he was travelling in came under attack in Lebanon in December 2022.

At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, legal representatives for Private Rooney’s mother, Natasha McCloskey, requested that an independent pathologist and ballistic experts be called to give evidence.

The full jury inquest is due to begin on November 17th and is expected to last around three weeks.

Lawyers for the family have previously said they want the inquest to examine claims that the jeep Private Rooney was travelling in had taken a wrong turn. They have also questioned how the vehicle came to be between 13 and 16 kilometres away from its convoy on a route that had not previously been used, despite Private Rooney not holding a UN driving licence.

The main defendant in the case, Hezbollah member Mohammad Ayyad, was convicted in his absence and sentenced to death by a military tribunal in Lebanon last year, but has yet to be detained.

Six others were also convicted of involvement in the killing.