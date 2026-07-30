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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Joe Boyle

Patrick McEleney faces a tough first test as Finn Harps Interim Head Coach as his team welcome runaway league-leaders Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tomorrow night (Friday).

The Leesiders come to Ballybofey 14 points clear at the summit of the table, while Harps lie at the bottom of the standings and are winless in their last three outings.

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle joined Diarmaid Doherty on The Score last night to preview this week’s LOI action.

Also joining Diarmaid in studio was Tony McNamee Snr to talk about the recent success of the Finn Harps Downs Syndrome Futsal team at national level…

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