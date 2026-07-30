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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Score: Finn Harps Special -30/07/26

Diarmaid Doherty & Joe Boyle in studio this evening

This week on The Score…

We cross over for live updates from Derry City’s European clash with Martin Holmes, Finn Harps chairman Ian Harkin will talk about the evolving structures around the club and the arrival of Patrick McEleney as the new Harps manager.

We also hear from outgoing Assistant Manager Tommy Canning and new Interim Head Coach McEleney.

Plus, Former Harps player Joe Boyle looks ahead to Harps’ clash with Cork City on Friday night and we recap the Cairdeas Cup success for the Finn Harps Futsal Team with Tony McNamee Snr…

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