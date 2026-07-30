Watches and an airsoft pistol seized during Garda day of action

During a Garda day of action last week targeting organised crime Gardaí seized around €12,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis, two designer watches and an airsoft pistol.

The operation which targeted Letterkenny and the East Donegal areas, saw seven residential properties searched by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made.

They add the airsoft pistol will be forwarded for technical examination by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The seized drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

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(Full Garda Statement)

As part of a Day of Action targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of drugs in the area, around €12,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis, two designer watches and an airsoft pistol were seized in Co Donegal on 23rd July 2026.

The operation targeting Letterkenny and the East Donegal areas, saw seven residential properties searched by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, supported by the Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit and members from the Donegal North and Donegal South Community Engagement Areas.

Following searches in the Letterkenny, Ballybofey, Castlefin and St Johnston areas, cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of almost €12,000 was seized, along with two designer watches, an airsoft pistol and electronic devices.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The airsoft pistol will be forwarded for technical examination by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The seized drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.