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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Wins means Gallagher assured of at least bronze at Commonwealth Games

Tyrone boxer Jude Gallagher won his quarter-finals bout at the Commonwealth Games on a split 3-2 verdict and is now assured of at least a bronze medal.

The Two Castles fighter from Newtownstewart defeated Albert Ngulube from Zambia at 60kg and will be in semi-final action on Friday.

Speaking to TNT Sport after his win, Jude said: “It’s time to go on now, push through the gears a wee bit now and upgrade that medal – go for that gold. I caught him some big shots in the first round. I didn’t think he would have took the shots as well as he did. But he did, and he kept coming on stronger and stronger.”

Gallagher is a  previous gold medal winner at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 

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