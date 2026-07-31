Business Matters, EP 307: John Doherty of New Look Property Maintenance is upbeat about times ahead

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking to John Doherty from Coolboy outside Letterkenny, who having spent many years working abroad and in Dublin, decided to come home and set up his own business, New Look Property Maintenance.

Having started off, as he says “out of the boot of a car”, he now employs seven people and has three vans on the road, and is expanding all the time and has landed some major projects.

John came into the studio about his business journey so far, from kitchen and custom re-sprays – especially in the early years – to everything from flooring to power washing, painting and decorating cleaning, refurbishment, garden maintenance and much more.

He also talks about the importance of mental health in the workplace, tendering for public projects for the likes of councils and the HSE, and a new arrival at home!

Passionate about his business and indeed his native county, he is very positive about the outlook for Donegal – and in particular he feels that there will be considerable opportunities for those who have a trade.