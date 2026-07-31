Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Business Matters, EP 307: John Doherty of New Look Property Maintenance is upbeat about times ahead

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking to John Doherty from Coolboy outside Letterkenny, who having spent many years working abroad and in Dublin, decided to come home and set up his own business, New Look Property Maintenance.

Having started off, as he says “out of the boot of a car”, he now employs seven people and has three vans on the road, and is expanding all the time and has landed some major projects.

John came into the studio about his business journey so far, from kitchen and custom re-sprays – especially in the early years – to everything from flooring to power washing, painting and decorating cleaning, refurbishment, garden maintenance and much more.

He also talks about the importance of mental health in the workplace, tendering for public projects for the likes of councils and the HSE, and a new arrival at home!

Passionate about his business and indeed his native county, he is very positive about the outlook for Donegal – and in particular he feels that there will be considerable opportunities for those who have a trade.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pettigo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Cross border water deal on the cards for Pettigo – Naughton

31 July 2026
Limavady PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man injured during aggravated burglary in Limavady

31 July 2026
NAMA
News

NAMA to be formally dissolved today

31 July 2026
NI SOS Chris Bryant
News

New NI Secretary to make his first visit today

31 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

pettigo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Cross border water deal on the cards for Pettigo – Naughton

31 July 2026
Limavady PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man injured during aggravated burglary in Limavady

31 July 2026
NAMA
News

NAMA to be formally dissolved today

31 July 2026
NI SOS Chris Bryant
News

New NI Secretary to make his first visit today

31 July 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Playback, Audio, Business Matters, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 307: John Doherty of New Look Property Maintenance is upbeat about times ahead

31 July 2026
car seat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over half of car seats checked by the RSA not fitted correctly

31 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube