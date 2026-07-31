NAMA to be formally dissolved today

The National Asset Management Agency is being formally dissolved today, 16 years after it was established in the wake of the financial crash.

NAMA was created to take over the property loans of the Irish banks during the economic crisis.

Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris says the agency was established at a time of unprecedented uncertainty for the Irish economy.

He says NAMA played a key role in restoring financial stability, protecting taxpayers’ interests and supporting Ireland’s economic recovery.