Call for Letterkenny-Derry rail feasibility study raised with Minister McConalogue

The campaign to bring rail services back to Donegal has taken its concerns directly to Government, with a Donegal Minister agreeing to raise the issue with the Taoiseach’s office and the Shared Island Unit.

Members of the Into the West campaign group met with Minister Charlie McConalogue to discuss what they say is urgently needed to reconnect the North West by rail.

The group is calling for funding for a feasibility study into reopening a Letterkenny to Derry rail route.

It also wants assurances that recent Shared Island funding for the Derry to Belfast rail line will lead to further investment in rail projects across the North West.

As well as this, campaigners are also calling for the proposed North West Rail Corridor, linking Letterkenny and Derry with Dublin and Belfast, to be given Critical Infrastructure status.

It’s Chair Steve Bradley hopes these will be heard in Dublin: