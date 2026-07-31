Council DCB committee chair says they should be given advance copies of the draft social homes scheme

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee has welcomed confirmation that cabinet has approved a scheme for social homes affected by defective concrete, but says it should have been done before the Dail and Seanad adjourned for the summer.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle is calling on the government to send the committee a copy of the draft scheme to allow members examine the provisions and make comments before the scheme is considered by TDs and Senators.

He says it’s vital that lessons are learned from the shortcomings of the remediation scheme for private homes………….

The committee’s Vice-Chair is Cllr Joy Beard.

She says a major issue that need to be addressed is how tenants are accommodated when their homes are being demolished and rebuilt.

Cllr Beard says the department hasn’t engaged on this with the council, and that needs to change……………

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You can listen to the full discussion with Cllr McMonagle here –

You can listen to the full discussion with Cllr Beard here –