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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal heritage owners invited to apply for restoration grants

Owners of historic buildings and thatched properties in Donegal can now apply for funding to help protect and restore their heritage.

Three State-backed heritage schemes have opened for applications for 2027, supporting repairs, conservation work and the preservation of traditional buildings.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme offers grants of up to €50,000, while the Historic Structures Fund provides up to €200,000 for larger restoration and reuse projects with a community benefit.

A separate Historic Thatch Buildings scheme is also available, with funding of up to €20,000 for re-thatching projects.

All historic thatched buildings in Donegal are eligible, even if they are not listed as protected structures.

Applications for the first two schemes close on October 30th, with the Historic Structures Fund closing on November 20th.

More details can be found HERE.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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