Female councillors’ safety concerns prompt call to remove home addresses from ballots



An Inishowen councillor is calling for home addresses to be removed from ballot papers following a number of harassment incidents targeting female representatives.

Councillor Joy Beard has written to the Electoral Commission seeking changes to the current system.

It comes after several female councillors across Ireland reported receiving repeated phone calls of an explicit and sexual nature, with the incidents reported to Gardaí.

East Donegal Councillor Dakota Ní Mheanman was among those targeted, with Councillor Beard offering her support.

Councillor Beard says she requested that her own home address be removed from the public domain after she was elected, and believes personal addresses are no longer necessary as a way for people to contact their representatives: