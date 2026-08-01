Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Female councillors’ safety concerns prompt call to remove home addresses from ballots


An Inishowen councillor is calling for home addresses to be removed from ballot papers following a number of harassment incidents targeting female representatives.

Councillor Joy Beard has written to the Electoral Commission seeking changes to the current system.

It comes after several female councillors across Ireland reported receiving repeated phone calls of an explicit and sexual nature, with the incidents reported to Gardaí.

East Donegal Councillor Dakota Ní Mheanman was among those targeted, with Councillor Beard offering her support.

Councillor Beard says she requested that her own home address be removed from the public domain after she was elected, and believes personal addresses are no longer necessary as a way for people to contact their representatives:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

475774819_1053766920125946_4535019759091960750_n
News, Top Stories

End of an era as Annagry Post Office closes its doors

1 August 2026
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Jobseeker payment reductions more than double as enforcement increases

1 August 2026
whatsapp social media phone texting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Female councillors’ safety concerns prompt call to remove home addresses from ballots

1 August 2026
760069376_1605399041177495_2638536177407236988_n
News, Top Stories

Campervan visitors urged to respect Donegal communities and countryside

1 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

475774819_1053766920125946_4535019759091960750_n
News, Top Stories

End of an era as Annagry Post Office closes its doors

1 August 2026
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Jobseeker payment reductions more than double as enforcement increases

1 August 2026
whatsapp social media phone texting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Female councillors’ safety concerns prompt call to remove home addresses from ballots

1 August 2026
760069376_1605399041177495_2638536177407236988_n
News, Top Stories

Campervan visitors urged to respect Donegal communities and countryside

1 August 2026
gard garda gardai speeding rpu
News, Top Stories

More than 1,500 drivers caught speeding so far in bank holiday operation

1 August 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teen killed in Co. Tyrone crash

1 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube