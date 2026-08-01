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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Jobseeker payment reductions more than double as enforcement increases

The number of jobseekers who had their welfare payments reduced for failing to engage with employment services more than doubled last year.

New figures show more than 11-thousand people were penalised, as the Department of Social Protection stepped up enforcement of welfare rules.

A person claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance can have their weekly payment cut by around a third if they repeatedly fail to engage with employment support services.

Department of Social Protection figures show more than 11,000 people were placed on reduced rates last year, with most cases linked to missed Intreo appointments.

Payments can be reduced by around a third, with the most common weekly sum of 254 euro brought down to a penalty rate of 164 euro.

The Department says the sanction is only applied after repeated failures to engage and is intended to encourage people back into employment supports.

It adds that once a claimant resumes engagement, their full payment is immediately restored.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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