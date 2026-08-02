Newbuildings claim NWCU Senior Cup crown

Newbuildings 1st XI have been crowned the NWCU Senior Cup champions after a compelling 51-run victory over Coleraine at Beechgrove.

In a captivating two-innings final, Newbuildings set a commanding tone from the outset. Posting a formidable 287/8 in their first innings, they maintained pressure throughout the contest, adding a further 248/7 in their second innings to set Coleraine a challenge.

Coleraine battled hard to stay in contention across both days. After putting up 238 in their opening innings, they returned to score 246 in their second effort.

Despite Coleraine’s resilience, Newbuildings’ total scoreboard pressure proved decisive, securing them the Senior Cup silverware by a 51-run margin at the Derry venue.