Derry City part ways with Tiernan Lynch

Derry City FC have parted company with First Team Manager Tiernan Lynch.

Lynch took over at the Ryan McBride Brandywell in November of 2024 after a successful spell at NIFL Premiership club Larne.

The Belfast native steered Derry to a 2nd placed finish in 2025 but a disappointing 2026 season so far has left The Candystripes in 6th spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with just 6 wins from 26 matches.

The club also exited the European Conference League Qualifiers when they were beaten over two legs by Croatian side Rijeka last week.

In a statement, the club have placed on record its sincere thanks to Lynch for his “professionalism, commitment and hard work” during his time at Derry City.

Mark Connnolly will assume responsibility for first team affairs on an interim basis.