Derry teenager released on bail after INLA T-shirt charge

A crowd of demonstrators carrying republican flags protested in Bishop Street as a man appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

The teenager is charged with wearing a T-shirt purporting to show support for a proscribed organisation namely the INLA.

18-year-old Christopher Dillon of Rinmire Drive, Derry, faced one charge of wearing a T-shirt with INLA on it, suggesting he supported or was a member of a proscribed organisation, on July 12th of this year.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge.

Mr. Dillon was released on bail, on the condition he observe a curfew from 8pm until 6am, does not enter the Fountain Estate or the Walls and does not go within 100 metres of any police operation, parade or protest.

He will appear again on September 2nd.