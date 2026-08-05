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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday August 5th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday August 5th…………….

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ESB Lurgybrack
News, Top Stories

Power restored to the vast majority of ESB customers in Donegal

5 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday August 5th

5 August 2026
ATU Student's Union
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU Students’ Union in Letterkenny seeks positive response to “Rent a Room” appeal

5 August 2026
esb van
News, Top Stories

Update – Power restored to over 1,000 premises in Letterkenny, Kilcar and Moville still affected

5 August 2026
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Related News

ESB Lurgybrack
News, Top Stories

Power restored to the vast majority of ESB customers in Donegal

5 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday August 5th

5 August 2026
ATU Student's Union
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU Students’ Union in Letterkenny seeks positive response to “Rent a Room” appeal

5 August 2026
esb van
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Update – Power restored to over 1,000 premises in Letterkenny, Kilcar and Moville still affected

5 August 2026
Missing
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Teen missing from Letterkenny last seen in Donegal Town

5 August 2026
Screenshot 2026-08-05 155621
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ESB working to restore power to 149 North Donegal premises

5 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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