Donegal musicians encouraged to apply for classical music scheme

A scheme to give new classical musicians a loan of high quality instruments has been opened.

It allows musicians to gain access to string instruments on a three-year basis.

The National Musical Instrument Collection is supported by the Department of Culture and aims to address the unique challenges faced by emerging professional classical players.

Up and coming classical musicians from Donegal are encouraged to apply.

Applications close on September, 29th at 2pm.

Musical Capital Scheme manager Sarah Ledwidge says it is crucial for young musicians: