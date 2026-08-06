Strabane Gift Card shortlisted for national UK award

Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Love Strabane Business Improvement District initiative have been shortlisted for a prestigious national award in recognition of their partnership.

The ‘Love Strabane’ Christmas Gift Card initiative has been named as a finalist in the Best Public/Private Partnership Working Initiative category at the Association of Public Service Excellence Awards.

Launched in 2018, the Strabane Gift Card was designed to encourage people to shop locally by keeping spending within the town and supporting businesses of all sizes.

The card is now accepted at over 80 local businesses, helping drive footfall at local retailers, independent shops and service providers in the town centre.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Grace Uí Niallais says the nomination is just recognition of the strong partnership between Council and Love Strabane Business Improvement District, and their shared commitment to strengthening the offering in Strabane town centre.

Dr Kieran Kennedy, the Chair of Love Strabane, Dr. Kieran Kennedy welcomed the fact that the initiative has been recognised on a national stage, saying the Gift Card has helped showcase the range of retailers and hospitality venues in Strabane, while encouraging shoppers to invest in the local economy.