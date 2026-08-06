Former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Michael Conaghan dies aged 81

Former TD and Lord Mayor of Dublin Michael Conaghan has died at the age of 81.

From Calhame in Donegal he was first elected to office on Dublin City Council in 1991 and would top the poll three times in in the Ballyfermot ward throughout his career as a councillor.

Mr Conaghan would go on to serve as Lord Mayor of the city in 2004.

In 2011 he was elected Labour TD for Dublin South-Central, a role he would hold before retiring in 2016.

Labour leader, Deputy Ivana Bacik paid tribute to him saying he was renowned and respected.