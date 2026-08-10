Independent review of Tyrone cattle cull will report back by early autumn

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is calling for an evidence-based approach to the weeks ahead following the extraordinary meeting with the Assembly’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee concerning the recent culling of animals in County Tyrone by DAERA enforcement officials.

DAERA is expected to publish the Terms of Reference for an independent review of the incident near Fivemiletown by the end of this week, with the findings anticipated in early autumn.

However, the UFU president John McLenaghan says it’s disappointing that the Terms of Reference for the independent review were not issued ahead of today’s Committee meeting, particularly given the urgency and seriousness of this incident.