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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man arrested after report of serious assault in Derry’s Argyle Street

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a serious assault in the Argyle Street area of Derry last night.

Police say officers discharged an impact round during the incident due to concerns for the man’s safety and the safety of members of the public who had gathered nearby.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers attended an address in the area at around 10.45pm to make an arrest.

They said a man barricaded himself inside the property and began throwing items from a window.

The PSNI said the man had sustained a number of wounds and, amid ongoing concerns for his safety and that of people gathered nearby, officers discharged one attenuating energy projectile, or impact round.

The man was brought to safety and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including non-fatal strangulation, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and false imprisonment.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

The Police Ombudsman has been informed.

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