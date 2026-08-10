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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Emergency Stormont meeting to examine controversial Tyrone cattle cull

An emergency meeting of Stormont’s Agriculture Committee will take place later, amid continuing calls for answers over the shooting of 51 cattle in a field in County Tyrone.

The North’s Agriculture Minister has ordered an external review into the cull.

The operation back in June prompted widespread anger, with questions raised about how the animals were killed and why it was carried out in the way it was.

Some of those answers may come before the committee today, but at the same time, farmers are expected to gather outside of Stormont for a protest calling for greater transparency.

Andrew Muir has described the cull as a highly sensitive operation, and says the external review will examine the circumstances surrounding it.

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