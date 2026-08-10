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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal had Ireland’s third lowest burglary rate last year

Donegal had the third lowest burglary rate in the country last year.

Residents in Dublin, Wicklow and Louth are at the greatest risk of being burgled.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show a 13 per cent drop nationally in the rate of burglaries in 2025, however Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, and Kerry saw an increase in the number of offences.

The lowest rate of burglary rate was recorded in Mayo, followed by Roscommon and Donegal.

Fellow of the Security Institute of Ireland, Peter Murray says statistics are only numbers, and don’t show the full picture……….

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