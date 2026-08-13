Donegal and Kerry link up once again celebrating Dingle Derby victory

Rathmullan’s Noel and Leona McLaughlin are celebrating another Dingle Derby success after Tommy K’s win in Kerry last weekend.

It was a great weekend for the Northwest horse and pony region who swept all three of the main events.

Noel and Leona,the owner and trainer of Tommy K followed up last year’s win with Here We Go Again by taking back to back derby victories in the biggest race on the calendar.

It was also consecutive wins for Kerry jockey Billy Rogers.

For Noel, It’s a third derby, in 2010 , his first came with Leona’s Pride, a pony named after his daughter who was two years old at the time.

Noel, Leona and Billy joined Oisin Kelly in studio earlier this week to reflect on their latest success….