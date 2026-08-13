The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 13/08/2026

Today we explore milestone infrastructure plans connecting Donegal Town to the Twin Towns, disturbing classroom insights into childhood social pressures, and cross-border roadside assistance failures.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the show with our daily scan through the local and national newspapers, catching up on the leading stories, community news, and headlines breaking across the country today.

🚴 Major Progress for the Barnesmore Gap Greenway: Donegal County Council has officially published the statutory planning application, Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR), and Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the long-awaited 37.5km Barnesmore Gap Greenway.

The Engineering Vision: Senior Executive Engineer Brian Reid joins the show to detail the proposed route linking Donegal Town to Ballybofey and Stranorlar, outlining the statutory timeline, public consultation details, and safety benefits.

Local Political Reaction: Local Councillor Patrick McGowan shares his perspective on what this major active travel project means for tourism, local land acquisition, and economic growth across the East Donegal region.

🏫 Classroom Realities: Social Media Pressure & Lost Creativity: Teacher Nessa McGrattan drops into the studio to share troubling observations from the modern primary classroom. Nessa highlights a noticeable decline in independent creative thinking among pupils, alongside early-onset social pressures—where young girls are becoming hyper-conscious of their image and boys as young as 10 have been observed “grading” female classmates on their physical appearance.

🚗 Cross-Border Roadside Assistance Breakdown: Nicholas Crossan shares a recent personal ordeal that exposed severe flaws and disastrous breakdowns in communication when using AA roadside assistance across the border, sparking a broader discussion on service reliability for cross-border drivers.

🏆 Highland Radio Customer Service Awards 2026: We broadcast live from the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny for the official launch of the 2026 Highland Radio Customer Service Awards! We celebrate excellence in local business, outline this year’s categories, and explain how listeners can nominate their favorite local businesses.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to preview this week’s episode of the Business Matters podcast, keeping us up to speed on commercial trends, local enterprise, and economic news across Donegal.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: