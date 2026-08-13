Shane Byrne now preparing for a crucial part of the WRC season after Scotland win

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne made a winning return to Rally2 machinery at the Grampian Forest Rally last weekend taking their first ever gravel rally victory against strong British Rally Championship and international Rally2 opposition.

After winning the final two rounds of last year’s European Rally Championship, their Grampian success means it is three Rally2 wins in a row for the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy duo.

The Fermanagh Donegal partnership will switch their focus back to the World Rally Championship with the closing four rounds all on gravel and their aim is to show better performance and results in trying to secure a seat for the 20027 campaign.